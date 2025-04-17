Pregnant woman's death: Sassoon hospital report not specific, says Pune police

Pune, Apr 17 (PTI) Pune police have cited "ambiguity" and sought clarity from Sassoon General Hospital in the latter's report on the death of a pregnant woman denied admission by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

Tanisha Bhise, the wife of the private secretary of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe, was refused admission over non-payment of a deposit of Rs 10 lakh in the last week on March. She died in another hospital after giving birth to twin daughters.

The final report prepared by a committee of the Sassoon General Hospital was submitted to the government and Pune police on Wednesday.

"The report is ambiguous and not specific on the charges levelled against the hospital and doctor. We have asked the committee for a specific report. If the report is specific, the negligence aspect will be more clear and will determine if it attracts any criminal offence," a senior police official said.

Three reports, one by a committee set up by the state health department, another by the charity commissioner and a maternal mortality report were submitted to the government earlier. PTI SPK BNM