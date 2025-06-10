Pregnant zebra dies in Bannerghatta Biological Park

Bengaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) A pregnant Zebra at the Bannerghatta Biological Park here died in an accident on Tuesday after she allegedly injured herself by crashing into a chain like mesh and succumbed to shock, officials said.

The pregnant Zebra named Kavya was born on April 4, 2022, they said.

After her death, the Bannerghatta Biological Park is now left with two male and six female Zebras, officials said.

"With a heavy heart we would like to inform that today on June 10, during the early morning hours, we lost our plains Zebra Kavya born on April 4 2022 in an accident followed by shock and capture myopathy. She injured herself by crashing into the chain link mesh and succumbed to shock," the Bannerghatta Biological Park said, in a statement.

She was expected to foal in few months, it said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests external stress from other male zebras or other wild predator's entry into the zoo premise, which is under scrutiny," it added. PTI AMP ADB