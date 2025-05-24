Preity Zinta contributes Rs 1.10 crore to AWWA to support Veer Naris

Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has contributed Rs 1.10 crore to the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) of the Indian Army's South Western Command.

The contribution, made from Zinta’s share of Punjab Kings' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund, aims to empower Veer Naris (war widows) and support the education of their children, according to a release.

"It is a responsibility to give back to the brave families of our armed forces. The sacrifices made by our soldiers can never truly be repaid, but we can stand by their families and support their journey forward," the release quoting her said.

The contribution ceremony held in Jaipur was attended by the actor and AWWA members. PTI SDA OZ OZ