Preliminary examination for direct recruitment in UP Higher Judicial Service postponed

Prayagraj, Nov 13 (PTI) The preliminary examination for direct recruitment in Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023 was on Wednesday postponed due to unavoidable administrative reasons, an official statement issued here said.

Advertisment

This examination was proposed on December 8, 2024.

The preliminary examination for direct recruitment in Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023 has been postponed due to unavoidable administrative reasons, said a release issued by the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday.

The candidates can check the Allahabad High Court's website for notice in this regard, it said. PTI RAJ ABN AS AS