Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as Sikkim CM on Monday

Gangtok: Legislature party leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), Prem Singh Tamang, is set to take oath as chief minister of the Himalayan state on Monday, officials said.

Governor Lakshman Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium here, they said.

Tamang, who will take oath as chief minister for a second term, was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party during a meeting of the SKM on June 2.

The swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be attended by around 30,000 people, will commence at 4 pm, the officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Gangtok in view of the event.

The SKM had bagged 31 of the 32 seats in the recently held assembly elections. The opposition SDF won one seat.