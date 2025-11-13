Premalatha-led DMDK to hold meet to work out strategy for Assembly poll

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI Premalatha Vijayakanth-led DMDK has convened a meeting of the party’s district secretaries here on Thursday to discuss strategies to face the Assembly election next year.

The meeting will also assess the party’s strengths and is likely to discuss its alliance.

According to a release from the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam on Thursday, several crucial issues will be discussed for the development of the organisation. All district secretaries have been requested to attend this important meeting to be chaired by its general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, without fail, the party said. PTI JSP JSP KH