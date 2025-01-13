Premiere of film 'Jungle Satygaraha' held in MP assembly auditorium; Cong leaders attend

Bhopal, Jan 13 (PTI) The premiere of the film 'Jungle Satyagraha', which depicts the struggle and sacrifices of tribals in Betul district during British rule, was organised at the auditorium of the Madhya Pradesh assembly here on Monday.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh was instrumental in organizing the premiere show of the film, which was attended by a large number of his party colleagues.

Congress leader Yogendra Singh Parihar said Digvijaya Singh had invited Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and state BJP president VD Sharma for the screening, but no one from the ruling party turned up.

The film's director Pradeep Uikey said "Jungle Satyagraha" is based on the tribal heroes led by Sardar Ganjan Singh Korku and their fight against the British for land, forest and water rights in 1930. PTI LAL BNM