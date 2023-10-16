Premium bus service and bike taxi schemes in final stages: Delhi transport minister

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said two schemes pertaining to premium bus service and bike taxis are in their final stages and will soon be submitted to the competent authority for approval.

The government had uploaded the draft of the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, 2023 on its website earlier this year and sought public feedback.

"It is to inform that the two aggregator schemes, namely Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023 and Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, 2023, which were published in May 2023 for public feedback, are now in their final stages. After incorporation of the relevant feedbacks from the stakeholders, the two schemes shall soon be sent for approval of the competent authority," Gahlot said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, an official had said that the file pertaining to the bus aggregator scheme has been approved by the government.

The city government hopes to encourage the middle and upper-middle classes to switch to public transport through the scheme, officials said.

According to the scheme, a licence holder shall ensure that no premium bus shall be engaged or acquired with a registration date beyond three years from the date of notification of the scheme.

"Subsequently, induction of any new premium bus, the prevailing emission norms, BS-VI must be compliant, either Air-Conditioned CNG or electric buses. After January 1, 2025 the induction of only electric buses shall be allowed, no CNG-operated bus even if having BS-VI compliance shall be allowed to be inducted under this scheme," it said.

Under the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023, aggregators have to use electric two-wheelers for plying passengers within the first six months of the notification of the scheme.

An aggregator has to mandatorily switch to an all electric fleet by April 1, 2030 in case of three-wheelers and four-wheelers, sources said.

The scheme lays the foundation for a regulatory provision for bike-taxis and rent-a-bike services apart from regulations for delivery and cab services. PTI SLB BUN SMN