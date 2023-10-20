Premium bus service to encourage upper middle class to use public transport in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the Delhi government will introduce a premium bus aggregator scheme to encourage the upper middle class to switch to public transport.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the scheme will be notified following Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's approval.

"When the metro started in Delhi, many people stopped using two wheelers and started using the metro. But when metro trains started getting crowded, they again went back to using their own vehicles. People from the lower middle class and economy class travel in buses but with this scheme, people from the upper middle class will also opt for public transport," Kejriwal said.

Under this scheme, he said, the aggregators who take licences will have to ply air-conditioned buses with not less than nine seats.

"No standing passengers will be allowed and the payment will be made digitally. The booking will also be done through an application. The aggregators will have to maintain fleets of a minimum of 25 buses. From January 1, 2025, the entire bus fleet should be electric," he added.

Kejriwal said the routes for these buses will be decided based on the demand and the aggregators will just have to inform the Transport Department about them.

"The fares will be dynamic and not less than the peak fare of DTC air-conditioned buses. These buses will not compete with DTC buses," he said. The chief minister said these buses will also help reduce pollution and traffic congestion. The government had uploaded the draft of the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, 2023 on its website in August and sought public feedback.

The city government hopes to encourage the middle and upper middle classes to switch to public transport through the scheme. According to the scheme, a licence holder shall ensure that no premium bus shall be engaged or acquired with a registration date beyond three years from the date of notification of the scheme. "Subsequently, induction of any new premium bus, the prevailing emission norms, BS-VI must be compliant, either air-conditioned CNG or electric buses. After January 1, 2025 the induction of only electric buses shall be allowed. No CNG-operated bus even if having BS-VI compliance shall be allowed to be inducted under this scheme," the draft of the scheme said. The scheme mandates that an aggregator shall take measures to ensure the safety and security of women passengers and provide a rapid response mechanism, including a panic button on its mobile and web-based applications that should be functional at all times and have modalities of Application Programming Interfaces (API)-based integration with law enforcement agencies for prompt redressal of complaints. PTI SLB KVK KVK