Premium bus service to help shift from private to public transport, lower pollution: Delhi minister

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Delhiites will soon be able make online booking of seats up to one week in advance in a premium AC electric buses, track the live location and route of the bus, view its expected time of arrival and make cashless payments.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inspected the first lot of buses launched under the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme 2023, which aims to combat pollution and enhance public transport in the national capital.

Gahlot even drove a bus around the Rajghat depot during his inspection. The buses are part of Uber Shuttle, the latest app-based service offered by the multinational ride-hailing company.

"The Delhi Premium Bus Scheme was designed not only to make public transport more comfortable and attractive but also to reduce air pollution by encouraging a shift from private vehicles to eco-friendly public transport options. The introduction of Uber Shuttle under the scheme marks a new era in urban transportation for Delhi," he said.

Gahlot said the buses will not only help reduce traffic congestion but also contribute to the government's broader goal of a cleaner, greener Delhi, and added that the buses will be launched soon.

Under the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme 2023, which was notified earlier in November, two companies were granted licenses to commence operations in May this year. Uber is the first ride-hailing aggregator to receive such a license.

The Uber Shuttle service will feature air-conditioned buses operating on predefined routes, connecting key business districts with residential areas across the city.

Commuters will benefit from the convenience of pre-booking seats up to a week in advance, tracking the live location and route of the bus, viewing its expected time of arrival (ETA), and making cashless payments — .

The buses will have a capacity that would range from 19 to 50 passengers, with a strict policy of no standing passengers to ensure a comfortable ride for everyone.

Nikolaas Van de Loock, General Manager, Uber Shuttle, EMEA and India, said, “Uber Shuttle helps get more people to travel in fewer vehicles, with all the comfort, convenience, and safety that Uber has brought to everyday commute." Apart from Delhi, Uber runs its bus service in Kolkata as part of an MoU with the Government of West Bengal. PTI SLB SLB SKY SKY