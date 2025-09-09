Preparation in full swing in Mizoram for PM’s visit

Aizawl, Sep 9 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing in Mizoram ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on September 13, during which he is scheduled to unveil several developmental projects, including a railway line.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday convened a meeting of senior officials to review preparedness for the PM's visit, an official statement said.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena gave a detailed account of the preparative meeting held on September 6 and the arrangements made so far, after which various departments and stakeholders discussed their responsibilities and plans, it said.

Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) asked residents to close all roadside shops, private offices and street vending along the Thuampui-Lammual road, along which the Prime Minister will pass.

AMC officials said beautification works are underway across the state capital.

Elaborate security measures and traffic management are in place in the state, particularly in Aizawl, in view of the PM's visit, according to officials.

This would be Modi’s second trip to Mizoram since he became the Prime Minister in 2014, officials said.

Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line and flag off three train services -- Aizawl-Delhi, Aizawl-Kolkata and Aizawl-Guwahati during his visit, they said.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Aizawl's Lammual and lay the foundation stone for six development projects besides inaugurating two educational institutions, they said.

After inaugurating the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, the Prime Minister is also likely to visit Manipur, his first visit since the ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, on the same day, according to officials.

Officials of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway, which executed the 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang railway line project, said the construction of the project began in 2015 and was built at the cost of Rs. 8,213.72 crore.

It has 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges, they said.

The total length of tunnels is over 12.8 km, which is 25 per cent of the railway line.

Once operational, the new line will cut travel time between Aizawl and Guwahti from 16 hours by road to 12 hours by train and between Aizawl and Silchar from nearly seven hours by road to just three hours, they said.

The new railway line will first link Aizawl with Assam's Silchar town and then the rest of the country, bringing Mizoram within the fold of India's railway network for the first time.

Apart from improving connectivity, the new railway line will enhance passenger and freight movement, boost socio-economic and tourism growth, general new employment and fulfil a long-standing aspiration of the people of Mizoram, according to NF Railway officials. PTI COR NN