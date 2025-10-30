Preparations begin for Jharkhand Foundation Day celebrations

Ranchi, Oct 30 (PTI) Preparations for the 25th Jharkhand Foundation Day, which will be celebrated on November 15, have begun, an official said on Thursday.

The government, during a high-level meeting on Wednesday, decided to celebrate the silver jubilee of the state as a foundation week, which will start on November 11.

The two-day main state function will be held at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground on November 15 and 16, he said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri visited the proposed venue on Wednesday along with senior district level officials.

Bhajantri directed the officials to ensure that all preparations were well organised and of high standards, and asked the departments to work in coordination with one another to make the event a success.

The DC also reviewed all the arrangements, including cleanliness, stage construction, electricity and drinking water supply, security arrangements, traffic management, parking arrangements, barricading and protocol arrangements.

The government has decided to organise several events, including Run for Jharkhand, bicycle rally and cultural programmes from November 11 to November 14. PTI SAN ACD