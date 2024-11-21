Preparations complete for counting of votes for bypolls on 7 assembly seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) All preparations have been completed for counting of votes for byelections on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, a senior official said.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Saturday.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said counting of votes will be undertaken at seven centres. A three-tier security arrangement has been made for this, he said.

He said the result of the byelections in the seven assembly constituencies of the state -- Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Chaurasi -- will be declared on November 23.

Mahajan reviewed the preparations for counting of votes through video conference with election officers and returning officers of all seven districts on Thursday. He gave necessary instructions to the election, administration and police officials.

He directed to make proper arrangements for EVM machines during counting, following the prescribed protocol and procedure, three-tier security system and operating media centre to share information about counting trends and results from time to time.

Mahajan said counting of votes cast through postal ballots will start first at 8 am on November 23. Counting of votes from EVM machines will start from 8.30 am and 98 tables have been set up for the exercise.

He said counting of votes from EVM machines will be done in a total of 141 rounds for all seven assembly constituencies. Counting of votes will be done in 18 to 22 rounds depending on the number of voters.

Counting of EVM votes of Jhunjhunu and Salumbar assembly constituencies will be completed in 22 rounds each, Ramgarh in 21 rounds, Deoli-Uniara and Khinvsar assembly constituencies in 20 rounds each, and Dausa and Chaurasi in 18 rounds each.

Mahajan said tight security arrangements have been made at all counting centres. District election officers and superintendents of police have been instructed to strictly follow the security norms at the counting centres. PTI AG KSS KSS