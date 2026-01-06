Preparations completed for annual 'Khichdi Mela' at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Preparations have been completed for the annual 'Khichdi Mela' at Gorakhnath temple, which begins ahead of Makar Sankranti and continues for more than a month.

The fair is widely seen as a unique blend of religious faith, popular entertainment and large-scale employment for locals, Maharana Pratap PG College's principal Pradeep Rao said on Tuesday. The college comes under Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, started by Mahant Digvijaynath, which functions under the Gorakshpeeth.

Linked with the auspicious northward movement of the Sun known as Uttarayan, the tradition of offering 'khichdi' to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath is believed to date back to the Treta Yug.

Over the centuries, it has evolved into a major socio-religious event, drawing lakhs of devotees from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other parts of the country and neighbouring Nepal. This year, the main Khichdi festival will be observed on January 15, he said.

The offering of 'khichdi' is not limited to the ritual alone. Grains received at the temple are distributed throughout the year among the needy, he said.

Legend traces the origin of the tradition to Guru Gorakhnath's visit to the Jwala Devi shrine in present-day Himachal Pradesh, from where his journey of alms eventually brought him to Gorakhpur. With Makar Sankranti, offerings of rice and pulses gradually took the form of 'khichdi', he said.

On the festival day, the first offering is made by Gorakshpeethadheeshwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, followed by 'khichdi' sent by Nepal's royal family.