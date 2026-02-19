Preparations for DPR for Razdan Pass tunnel to commence shortly: J-K govt

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the Razdan Pass tunnel — aimed at providing all-weather connectivity to Gurez valley — will commence shortly.

Replying to a question by NC legislator Nazir Ahmad Khan in J&K Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said that preparations for the DPR for the 8-kilometre-long tunnel in Bandipora district will begin shortly.

The deputy CM said the tunnel will facilitate all-weather connectivity to the strategically important border constituency of Gurez and the proposal has been endorsed by the Ministry of Defence.