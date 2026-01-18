Preparations for Holi celebrations begin in Mathura ahead of Basant Panchami

Mathura (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Holi celebrations are set to begin from Basant Panchami onwards this week across the Braj region, with preparations underway for the centuries-old festivities.

As per tradition, Holi celebrations in the region are a 40-day affair. It begins with Holi 'dandas' being installed at designated sites across temples, villages, towns and neighbourhoods, including the Shri Ladliji Temple in Barsana, on Basant Panchami, which will be celebrated on January 23 this year.

Samaj gayaan -- Holi-themed devotional songs -- in the morning and evening aartis of Radha Rani are performed by temple servitors using traditional musical instruments on all days till Phalgun Purnima, when festivities end on March 4.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, a 'chaupai' or ceremonial procession is taken out, with participants singing 'rasiya' and other Holi compositions.

Rasbihari Goswami, a servitor of the Ladliji temple, said that Laddumaar Holi will be celebrated in the temple on Phalgun Shukla Ashtami, followed by the Lathmar Holi in the lanes of Barsana on Phalgun Shukla Navami, which falls on February 25 this year.

During the event, men from Nandgaon -- symbolising Lord Krishna's companions -- play Holi with women from Barsana who represent Radha's companions. The following day, Lathmar Holi is celebrated in Nandgaon.

The festivities will also be reenacted on Ekadashi on February 27 at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex in Mathura. The Shri Lathmar Mela Organising Committee is also going to hold an event where tableaus depicting various Holi traditions and dances of Braj will also be showcased.

The Mathura administration, along with Barsana and Nandgaon temples, has begun preparations for all the events. District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said all efforts would be made to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees arriving from across the country and abroad.