Preparations for National Youth Festival in Nashik nearing completion

Nashik, Jan 9 (PTI) Preparations for the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) 2024 in Nashik, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, are nearing completion, administration officials said on Tuesday.

More than 7,500 youths from different parts of the country are expected to take part in the five-day, multi-event festival, whose inauguration will coincide with the 161st birth anniversary of celebrated monk-philosopher Swami Vivekananda, they said.

"Administrative officers have almost completed preparations related to their respective departments. Prime Minister Modi will visit the city for the inauguration of the National Youth Festival. More than 2,200 rooms have been booked in different parts of the city for youths attending the festival and transport has been arranged from their place of residence to the programme venue," said divisional commissioner Radhakrishna Game at a press conference here.

Sports commissioner Suhas Diwase, who was also at the conference, said more than 7,500 youths from different parts of the country are coming to participate in the festival, including 3,600 from Maharashtra.

"During the festival, programmes such as folk dance, folk singing, photography competition, poster making, story writing and indigenous games will take place," Diwase said.

Additionally, through the Maharashtra Youth Expo, a special platform will be provided for emerging artists, entrepreneurs and researchers from the state, he said.

Meanwhile, in view of the festival and visit of PM Modi, adequate security arrangements are being made in the North Maharashtra city.

The PM's convoy will travel from Nilgiri Baug helipad through a roadshow to Tapovan Ground, where he will inaugurate the festival and address the participants.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the preparations for the mega programme. PTI COR RSY