Preparations for Sabarimala Mandala Pooja finalised, say officials

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 19 (PTI) Preparations at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple have been completed to manage huge number of pilgrims expected during Mandala Pooja, officials said.

Mandala pooja will be held at the hill shrine on December 26, marking the culmination of the 41-day-long first leg of the annual pilgrimage season.

A high-level meeting, chaired by ADM Arun S Nair on Thursday, reviewed the arrangements, according to an official release.

The mandala pooja will be performed after adorning the deity of the Lord Ayyappa with “Thanka Anki”, the sacred golden attire brought to the temple in a ceremonial procession.

A heavy rush of devotees is anticipated from December 22 onwards, with more pilgrims expected to visit during Mandala Pooja and Thanka Angi Deeparadhana, especially due to school holidays.

The ADM told the officials that the coming days will be a crucial test of the efforts made so far to ensure a smooth darshan experience, the release added.

High-level committee convener and Sannidhanam Special Police Officer B Krishnakumar highlighted the need for enhanced coordination among departments in the coming days.

He directed various department representatives to maintain their efforts and exercise greater caution, considering the anticipated influx of devotees during Mandala Pooja and the Thanka Angi procession, the release said.

To manage the expected rush during Mandala Pooja and Makaravilakku, it was decided that exit routes would remain open and well-maintained at all times, according to the release.

The meeting also decided to deploy the NDRF stretcher team at the Sannidhanam for added safety, the release added. Despite prior notices prohibiting the use of mobile phones at Sopanam, violations persist, and in that context, electronic displays in multiple languages will be used to enforce the ban, it said.

To prevent hotels from stockpiling gas cylinders considering the rush, the fire brigade will issue warnings to all establishments, the release added. Excise officials stated that strict checks will continue to ensure employees and workers refrain from using tobacco products, the release said. On Wednesday, 22 cases were registered under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

The duty magistrate said that accommodations have been arranged for approximately 30 workers from the copra (dried coconut) factory in a nearby hall, as they were previously staying in the factory shed. It has also been decided to clear copra and coconut shells from the copra field on days when the temple remains closed after Mandala Pooja, the release said.

A board clearly marking the route for civil darshan will be installed. The Homeopathy Department officials said that the distribution of chickenpox preventive medicine is underway, the release said.

The KSEB Assistant Engineer informed that the lighting issue at the 12th bend has been resolved, it added. CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the two water tanks under the Kerala Water Authority on the Saramkuthi side.

The board marking the separate lane for the elderly and children will be reinstalled at Nadapanthal, the release said. Police will ensure that pilgrims descending the footpath to the Nadapanthal in groups are not overcrowded and can move freely, it added.

Measures will be taken to ensure the number of people in the viri panthals (tents) does not exceed the permitted limit, and the number of exits from the viri panthals will be increased, it said.

GSO Umesh Goyal, Rapid Action Force Deputy Commandant G Vijayan, Sabarimala Executive Officer B Murari Babu, and other officials from various departments attended the meeting. The Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, which began on November 16, continues to draw millions of devotees over two months. PTI ARM ARM ADB