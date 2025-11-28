Preparations in full swing for LADC polls

Aizawl, Nov 28 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming elections to the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said on Friday.

Final round of training for presiding officers, and first and second polling officers was held in Lawngtlai as part of preparation for the upcoming polls during the day.

During the training session, various important instructions, duties, dos and don'ts, and essential guidelines for presiding officers and polling officers were explained by master trainers, officials said.

A total of 263 polling officials also cast their votes at a postal ballot facilitation centre set up at a government-run higher secondary school in Lawngtlai, they said.

According to the schedule announced by the state election commission on November 7, polling for the 25-member LADC will be held on December 3 and votes will be counted on December 9.

A total of 80 candidates, including 11 independents, are in the fray for the upcoming polls, officials said.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) fielded all the 25 seats, main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated 20 candidates, Congress 14 and the BJP fielded 10 seats, they said.

The MNF and Congress forged an electoral alliance for the upcoming polls. According to the electoral alliance, both parties will help each other in those constituencies they are not contesting.

A total of 56,873 voters, including 29,019 women voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the LADC polls, according to final rolls published in September.

In the last LADC polls held on December 4, 2020, the MNF, then the ruling party in the state, won 20 out of 25 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged one each while three independent candidates were also elected.

The term of the present council will expire on December 18. PTI CORR NN