Preparations in full swing for Shibu Soren’s last rites in Nemra village

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Aug 4 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing for the last rites of former chief minister Shibu Soren at his native place in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, an official said on Monday.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder Soren, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81. His last rites will be performed on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior administrative officials including Ramgarh deputy commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmad Mumtaz and SP Ajay Kumar visited Nemra to take stock of the preparations.

They reviewed traffic, VIP movement, parking, drinking water and sanitation arrangements, besides security and law and order management during the last rites, the official said.

Meanwhile, residents of Nemra village expressed grief over Guruji's demise.

Sixty five-year-old Surju Soren, a farmer in Nemra village, said Guruji was father of the village.

"Despite being a heavyweight political leader, he frequently visited the village and met everyone, even children. He is no more but his name and tireless work for tribal will remain alive," he said.

Parmeshwar Soren (45), a neighbour of Soren in the village, said, "It was Shibu Soren who changed the lives of tribals in Nemra by providing a number of facilities which include purified and solar powered drinking water, electricity, health centre and better road connectivity." Veena Soren, an aunt of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, said, "This house is a symbol of memory of Dishom Guru who always liked to live a simple village life with tribal tradition and culture."