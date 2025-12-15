Preparations in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur for Prez Murmu's likely visit

Jamshedpur, Dec 15 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing for President Droupadi Murmu's likely visit to Jharkhand's Jamshedpur later this month, officials said on Monday.

A meeting was held to review the preparations for the one-day visit, during which Murmu is likely to attend the centenary celebrations of the creation of the Santhali script Ol-chiki and the convocation of NIT-Jamshedpur.

The meeting, chaired by East Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, was attended by senior officers of the district administration.

Issues such as security at Sonari aerodrome, venues of the president's programmes, road traffic and civic amenities were discussed in detail, officials said.

Satyarthi directed officers to ensure that all arrangements were flawless from Murmu's arrival at the aerodrome to departure.

He also directed officers concerned that attention be given to sanitation and beautification of the aerodrome, the venues, the roads the president's cavalcade would take, and lighting.

Satyarthi said it was a matter of pride for the district that Murmu would visit.

The president is likely to visit the district on December 29, officials said. PTI BS SOM