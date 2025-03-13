Preparations in place for implementation of Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Delhi government is all set to sign an MoU with the National Health Authority for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), official sources said on Thursday.

However, the final date for signing of the MoU is yet to be finalised.

Once the MoU is signed, Delhi will become the 35th state/UT to implement the health insurance scheme.

West Bengal will remain the only state to not have adopted the scheme.

"All preparations are in place for the Delhi government to sign an MoU with the National Health Authority for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital soon," the sources said.

It was expected to be signed on March 18, according to sources.

Implementation of the scheme was one of the major promises of the BJP for the Delhi Assembly election.

The previous AAP government had devised their own scheme and refused to implement AB-PMJAY.

The BJP won the February 5 Delhi Assembly election returning to power in the city after over 26 years.

The AB-PMJAY provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries corresponding to 12.37 crore families constituting economically vulnerable bottom 40 per cent of India's population.

On October 29, 2024, the Central government had expanded the AB-PMJAY to provide free treatment benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per year to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status.PTI PLB DV DV