Preparations made for counting of votes at 36 centres in Bihar

Patna, Jun 3 (PTI) All preparations have been made for counting of votes in 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar under tight security arrangements, election officials said.

The counting of votes will commence at 8 am on Tuesday at 36 centres across the state.

Votes polled in the by-election to Agiaon assembly seat under Arrah Lok Sabha constituency will also be counted.

Voter turnout to the general election in the state was at 56.19 per cent.

"To monitor the process, EC has deployed observers. The electoral fate of 497 candidates will be decided," an official at the CEO office said.

Adequate security personnel have been deployed at the counting centres, he added.