Preparations on for annual two-day fest at St Antony’s Church in Katchatheevu from Feb 27

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) Feb 26 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing for the annual two-day festival at the St Antony’s Church in Katchatheevu, scheduled to begin on February 27, officials said on Thursday.

The festival, a significant symbol of religious harmony between India and Sri Lanka, is expected to draw approximately 8,000 devotees this year, with nearly 4,000 pilgrims arriving from Rameswaram and an equal number from various parts of the island nation.

According to district administration sources, the festivities will commence on Friday afternoon with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by the 'Way of the Cross' and a night car procession of the patron saint.

The grand festival liturgy and Holy Mass, conducted jointly by the Bishops of Jaffna and Colombo, will take place on Saturday morning.

"A total of 101 boats, including 75 mechanised vessels and 26 country boats, have been cleared to ferry the Indian pilgrims from the Rameswaram fishing harbour," a senior official stated.

In view of the high-profile event, the Tamil Nadu government has implemented a five-day fishing ban starting February 24 to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and to streamline maritime traffic in the Palk Strait. Security has been tightened at the Rameswaram jetty, where Customs and Coast Guard personnel are conducting thorough document verification.

Under the 1974 Indo-Lanka agreement, Indian pilgrims are permitted to attend the festival at the uninhabited island without a passport or visa.

The shrine, dedicated to St Antony of Padua -- the patron saint of fishermen -- remains a focal point of cultural exchange for the fishing communities of both nations. PTI JR JR KH