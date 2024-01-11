Preparations on in Sultanpur to mark Ram temple consecration, Maneka Gandhi to attend event

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing to decorate Dhopap Dham, a mythological place linked to the Ramayana period, for a grand event to mark the the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Former Union Minister and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi will participate in the programme.

On January 22, the Dhopap Dham temple complex will be illuminated with 51,000 earthen lamps, lights and colourful chandeliers, Vijay Singh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson of BJP Sultanpur unit, said.

It is believed that the Dhopap Dham, located in the Lambhua tehsil here about 80 km away from Ayodhya, was established by Lord Ram's son Kush in Treta Yuga, Raghuvanshi said.

According to mythology, Lord Ram had taken a dip in the Adi Ganga Gomti river on the advice of sages for salvation from Brahmahatya (killing a Brahmin) after the death of Ravana, he said.

This ghat where Lord Ram took a bath was named Ram Ghat, he added.

On January 22, a grand programme will be organised at the Ram Ghat during which a 'deepotsav' 'Sunderkand' recitation, and 'bhandara' will be held, Raghuvanshi said.

The 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol will be telecasted live on LED screens, and a cultural performance will be held by folk artist Manoj Srivastava, he added.

MP Maneka Gandhi's representative Ranjit Kumar said final touches are being given for the programme in close coordination with the local leaders.

The block development officers of Lambhua, Kurebhar, Pratappur Kamaicha and Kadipur are also camping here and are busy ensuring cleanliness and making other arrangements for the event, Kumar said.

He added that the work of widening of the road leading to the Dham, two high mast lights, construction of a 300-metre road and culvert to reach Ram Ghat, levelling of land on the banks of Gomti and painting of the temple and temple complex are being done on a war-footing.

