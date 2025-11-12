Preparations underway for annual Sangai tourism festival in Manipur after 2 years

Imphal, Nov 12 (PTI) Preparations are underway for holding the annual Sangai tourism festival after a gap of two years, officials said.

At Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal, the main venue of the festival, dozens of labourers are engaged in festival work, including the re-painting of structures and building of temporary stalls.

Both state and central police forces have been deployed at the perimeters of the venue, officials said.

The festival is annually held from November 21 to November 30. The Sangai festival was stopped after ethnic violence broke out in the state in 2023.

Several Imphal valley-based organisations, including the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and representatives of internally displaced persons (IDPs), have called for a boycott of the festival.

COCOMI had said, "The ongoing conflict has displaced thousands of people, shattered livelihoods, and destroyed trust among communities and yet the government appears eager to showcase a false image of normalcy through festivals." COCOMI had also said that, "It is not right to cover the harsh reality and show the world that peace has returned in the state when thousands of our people are still living in relief camps." Meanwhile, an official said, "Every month, many musical concerts and local festivities are organised across the Imphal valley. Hardly any objections are raised against them. The Sangai festival will give ample opportunities to showcase items produced by state entrepreneurs and IDPs as well. In fact, the state government has notified that no deposit fees will be charged for IDPs willing to set up stalls." "No fees will be charged from IDPs for allotment of commercial stalls," a notification from the Directorate of Trade, Commerce and Industries had said.

Another official said, "The festival will also give a platform to IDPs to earn money by selling their products." PTI COR RG