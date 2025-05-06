Preparations underway for conducting mock drills, says Delhi minister Sood

New Delhi: Preparations for conducting mock drills in Delhi are underway, the city government's Home Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday.

The Union home ministry has asked all states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday, given the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Sood was asked about the city government's preparedness for the drills on the sidelines of an event.

"Preparations are going on. We will seek more information and preparations will be made in that regard," he told reporters.

Relations between India and Pakistan have witnessed rising tension following the attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators and conspirators of the attack to the "ends of the Earth" to inflict punishment on them "beyond their imagination".