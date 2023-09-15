Preparations underway for Modi's proposed visit to Jolingkong and Adi Kailash viewpoint in Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: Preparations have commenced for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Jolingkong and Adi Kailash viewpoint here next month, officials said on Friday.

"We have started preparations along with other agencies after being intimated about the Prime Minister's tentative visit to this district on October 11 and 12," Pithoragarh District Magistrate Reena Joshi said. According to the tentative itinerary, the prime minister is likely to arrive at the Gunji helipad in Vyas Valley in the Dharchula sub-division on October 11. He will then pay obeisance at the Shiva temple in Jolingkong, some 36 km from Gunji.

"We have been assigned the task of constructing a half km long road from the ITBP helipad to the temple in view of the PM's proposed visit," a Border Roads Organisation officer said.

A two-km stretch of the road from the Shiva temple, located at a height of around 19,505 feet, to the Adi Kailash viewpoint will be built by the Army, he said. "The prime minister is likely to spend an hour at the temple and Adi Kailash viewpoint," the officer added.

The district administration also started its preparations for Modi's proposed visit, instructing all the departments concerned to complete their assigned work in time. Dharchula SDM Divesh Shashni said he would visit Jolingkong on Friday to take stock of the preparations. Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt arrived at Pithoragarh on Friday and went to oversee the arrangements at Narayan Ashram in Sosa village of Chaudas valley where the prime minister is expected to stay for one night.

According to the state BJP chief, the prime minister is also likely to address a public rally at the SS Waldia stadium in Pithoragarh town on October 12. "We have started mobilising party workers and the masses in the Almora parliamentary constituency to make the prime minister's rally a grand success," Bhatt added.