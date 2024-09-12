Preparations underway for PM's Jamshedpur visit on Sep 15

Jamshedpur, Sep 12 (PTI) Preparations are underway on a war-footing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Jamshedpur city in Jharkhand on September 15, an official statement said on Thursday.

A meeting of senior officials of East Singhbhum district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mitta was held at the district collectorate during the day to discuss the preparations for the PM's visit.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to flag off a Vande Bharat train from Tatanagar station and also address a gathering on the station premises. Later, he would hold a 1.5-km-long road show from Voltas Roundabout to Gopal Maidan, where he would address a public meeting.

In view of the scheduled visit, Mittal asked the officials to complete the preparations on a war-footing.

Deliberations were held on preparations at the helipad at Sonari aerodrome for the landing of the PM's helicopter, Tatanagar station and for road show and the public meeting, the statement said.

Senior officials have been given responsibilities for erecting barricades for crowd control, setting up the stage for public meeting, deploying magistrates around the venues of the PM's programmes and keeping medical teams and ambulances ready, it said. PTI COR BS ACD