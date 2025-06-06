Preparations underway for President Murmu’s two-day Jharkhand visit on June 10-11

Ranchi, Jun 6 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing for President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled two-day visit to Jharkhand on June 10-11, an official said on Friday.

Murmu will arrive in Deoghar on June 10, where she is scheduled to offer obeisance at the revered Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas’ and a prominent pilgrimage destination in the temple town.

On June 11, she will attend the first convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Deoghar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on July 12, 2022 dedicated to the nation the in-patient department (IPD) and operation theatre services at AIIMS-Deoghar during a visit to the city.

Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Thursday reviewed preparations for the President's visit.

During the meeting, Tiwari emphasised the need for uninterrupted power supply, proper illumination along the President’s route, cleanliness of roads, and maintenance of infrastructure.

Security arrangements have also been strengthened in view of Murmu’s visit.

DGP Anurag Gupta said four senior IPS officers are being deputed to oversee the arrangements, according to an official statement. PTI NAM RBT