Preparations underway for President's likely visit to Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Feb 26

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Feb 24 (PTI) Preparations are underway in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur for President Droupadi Murmu's likely visit to the industrial city on Thursday, officials said.

Deputy Commission Karn Satyarthi and Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey, along with other senior officials, inspected the airport, Tata Manipal Medical College and a venue at Kadma, and staged rehearsals for escorting the President, they said.

Murmu will perform a ground-breaking ceremony and lay the foundation for the Sri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust at Kadma on February 26.

Briefing reporters here, the trust's managing trustee S K Behera said apart from Murmu, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will also attend the function.

Behera, an industrialist, said the proposed Jagannath temple will be a replica of the 12th-century shrine in Puri.

The temple and the spiritual centre will be developed on 2.5 acres of land near Kharkhai river at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, Behera said.