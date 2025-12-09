Preparations underway in Manipur for President Murmu's likely visit

Imphal, Dec 9 (PTI) Preparations are underway in Manipur for President Droupadi Murmu's likely two-day visit from December 11, officials said on Tuesday.

Median along the 7-km route from the Imphal airport to the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex is being repainted and adorned with colourful flags.

A 20-foot banner welcoming the president has also been put up near the Keisampat Junction on the road leading to the airport.

"We haven't received any official itinerary, but have been told to make security-related arrangements for the visit of a VVIP," an official said.

A "total shutdown" has been called by a group of militant outfits to oppose Murmu's visit.

Murmu is likely to attend a function in Imphal on December 11 and visit the memorial complex on December 12 to honour the women freedom fighters, another official said.

Nupi Lal refers to two women-led movements, held in 1904 and 1939, protesting British colonial policies. It is commemorated on December 12 every year.

Murmu is also expected to travel to the Naga-dominated Senapati district to attend a programme on December 12, the official said. PTI CORR SOM