Preparatory meet of Thane Development Council held

Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) A preparatory meeting was held on Thursday in connection with the Thane Development Council 2024, an initiative aimed at tackling the city's pressing urban challenges, an official said.

It was attended by Praveen Pardeshi, former chief secretary and current CEO of the state government's Maharashtra Institution for Transformation or MITRA, collector Ashok Shingare, Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao and KDMC commissioner Indurani Jakhar, he said.

Thane seeks to become a "world economic centre" by focusing on five critical areas, namely housing for all, Information Technology, Industry 4.0, environmental sustainability and employment generation, a TMC release said.

"In alignment with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's vision for holistic development, the Thane Development Conference 2024 will take place on September 21. It will see participation of officials and industry leaders to discuss key development issues," it said.

Pardeshi emphasised the importance of identifying and understanding underlying issues for effective goal-setting in the district's development.

"The Thane Development Council aims to initiate significant transformations in the coming years, addressing the complexities of urban development and striving for a more sustainable and liveable city," the release added.