Prepare action plan to protect people from heat-related illnesses: Raj health dept to officials

Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) As Rajasthan braces for high temperatures this summer, the health department has asked its officers to prepare an action plan to protect people from heat-related illnesses.

The officials were issued the directions during a meeting of the health department on Saturday, according to a statement.

The 'Graded Response System' will be implemented in the state to prevent heat wave and heat-related diseases, a health department spokesperson said in a statement.

Necessary steps will be taken to protect the common people from such diseases by preparing a 'Heat Action Plan' at the state, district, and block levels, the spokesperson said.

Shubhra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department, gave instructions in this regard in during the video conference regarding prevention, treatment, and awareness activities against heat waves and heat-related diseases.

She said that if the mercury level keeps rising, necessary steps should be taken by preparing a 'graded system' with yellow, orange, and red alerts.

Singh also asked officials to prepare a 'treatment protocol' to provide immediate treatment and other health services to people in case of heat stroke and other heat-related diseases, adding that necessary training should be given to doctors and paramedical staff.

Along with checking the functionality of the available ambulances, kits for first aid should be prepared, the officials were directed.

She also asked officials to ensure that special wards are created in hospitals and there is adequate availability of medicines and test kits. PTI AG RPA