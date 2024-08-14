Prepare action plan to transform AP into startup hub: CM Chandrababu Naidu tells officials

Amaravati, Aug 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials concerned to formulate a comprehensive plan to transform the state into a start-up hub.

Reviewing the IT, Electronics and Communications Departments at the secretariat, the Chief Minister called for catapulting Andhra Pradesh as the top state in these domains in the country.

“There is a need to transform Andhra Pradesh into a startup hub… measures should be initiated to make the state number one for IT and electronics,” said Naidu in an official press release.

As several IT companies are setting up offices in tier-two cities, the CM instructed officials to attract them to the southern state.

Further, he directed officials to scout for suitable places for setting up drone tech and testing parks, including the creation of an app for people to avail various services.

He also stressed on the need to establish a dedicated cyber security department in the state, among other proposals.

