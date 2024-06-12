Prepare action plans by June 15 for development of Delhi villages: Gopal Rai to agencies

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the agencies concerned have been given a timeline of June 15 to prepare their action plans for the development of villages in the national capital.

While addressing a press conference here, Rai said that for the first time, the city government has made a provision of Rs 900 crore for the development of urbanised and rural villages in Delhi.

The government has started its preparation at the war front level for the development of these villages, he said.

"We held a meeting with different agencies on Wednesday. The priority is being given for the development of the roads in the villages,” Rai said.

“A meeting of the board was held before the model code of conduct implemented in Delhi where a total of 1,387 proposals were placed before the board by MLAs from different assemblies and the board had passed all 1,387 proposals," he said.

In the meeting, all the agencies were instructed to set June 15 as their timeline, he said.

"The practical time we have to implement the work is till October as the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) gets imposed in Delhi from around November 4 or 5 and continues till December,” he said.

"After that, the model code of conduct of the state assembly elections will be implemented in January. In view of this, to prepare a comprehensive action plan, we have given all the agencies a timeline of June 15," Rai said. PTI NIT NB