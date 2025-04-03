Prepare comprehensive law to protect sugarcane farmers, cutters and labourers: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday asked officials to prepare a comprehensive law to protect the interests of sugarcane farmers and cutters.

Such a law will prevent farmers, cane cutters and labourers in the sector from being duped by supervisors, transporters and mill functionaries, said Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the Fadnavis government.

"At present, sugarcane mills enter into contract with supervisors to provide sugar cane cutters for which advance worth crores of rupees is given. But the supervisors don't follow the rules. The labourers are duped. The objective of the proposed law is to protect interest of all," a statement from Pawar's office quoted him as saying.

The Deputy CM asked the labour, social welfare, home, law and judiciary and cooperation departments to coordinate in preparing the draft law in consultation with sugarcane farmers, cane cutters, transporters, association of sugar mills so that it can be tabled before the cabinet. PTI MR BNM