Prepare for local body polls in Karnataka: Shivakumar tells Congress leaders

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged party leaders and workers on Sunday to begin preparations for the local body elections in the state, including those for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as the polls could be announced at any time.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said this after inducting former MP L R Shivarame Gowda, and party's former spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa, back into the party.

"I want to tell all our state leaders, we need to prepare for local body polls, there are chances of court issuing us directions, and already reservations and other preparations are on," Shivakumar said, Regarding preparations for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls, he said, the legislature panel reviewing the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, headed by MLA Rizwan Arshad, is expected to submit its report, they have gathered public opinion.

"Elections may be declared any time, we have to make necessary preparations. I will be constituting separate committees region wise for the local body polls --zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat, corporations -- under the leadership of the party's working presidents, which will include vice presidents. They will travel before March and look into coordination, preparations, reservations for women, preparing candidates, and submit a report," he added.

L R Shivarame Gowda, who was earlier an independent and then associated with Congress, was also Member of Parliament from JD(S), before joining BJP in 2023; while, Brijesh Kalappa had earlier served as Congress' national level spokesperson had quit the party to join AAP.

Noting that several leaders are willing to join the party and it has been decided to induct them stage by stage, the Deputy CM said, several of these leaders had gone from Congress to BJP, JD(S) and AAP, and wanted to return.

Asked whether legislators also figure in the list wanting to join Congress, he said, "will inform you when time comes...." Shivakumar, also said that a request has been made to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi seeking their date in March first week, before the Parliament session restarts for laying foundation for over hundred Congress offices in Karnataka, virtually from Bengaluru.

"We had planned to build nearly hundred Congress offices, proposals have come to build 104 offices, but due to some documents issues we now have the list of about 70....if registration is not in Congress' name, foundation will not be laid for them by our leaders," he said, as he directed block presidents, legislators, Ministers and office bearers for necessary steps in this regard.