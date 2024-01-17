Prepare for Lok Sabha polls, expose BJP's false promises: Delhi Cong chief to district presidents

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday held a meeting with all district presidents and exhorted them to prepare thoroughly for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a party statement said.

Lovely said the time has come for Congress workers to work unitedly and "expose the BJP" and all those who made "false promises" to people to get their votes in Lok Sabha, Delhi assembly and MCD elections.

He asked the workers to remind the people of Delhi about the good work done by Congress governments and the unprecedented development that the city witnessed under them.

Congress governments, be it at the Centre or in Delhi, have always delivered on their promises, Lovely said. PTI NIT DIV DIV