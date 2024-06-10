Prepare modalities for farm loan waiver: Telangana CM tells officials

Hyderabad, Jun 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials concerned to prepare the modalities for implementation of the Rs two lakh farm loan waiver.

During a meeting, Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to obtain information regarding farmers from bankers and identify eligible beneficiaries to implement the poll promise of (ruling Congress), an official release said.

He asked the authorities to collect details of farmers who took loans from PACS (Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies) and not just banks.

The officials were asked to take precautions to ensure that no issues arise with regard to the cut-off date for the implementation.

The Chief Minister made it clear to the officials that the farm loan waiver should be implemented before August 15 as promised to people, the official release said.

Revanth Reddy had announced during the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that the farm loan waiver would be implemented before August 15. PTI SJR SJR ROH