Prepare performance indicators for 'speed of delivering governance', Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Dec 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed all government departments to prepare performance indicators to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of services to citizens as part of the "Speed of Delivering Governance" initiative.

The chief minister underscored that the 10 principles formulated to achieve the goals of Swarna Andhra-2047 (golden Andhra) should be implemented as 10 focused missions.

"CM Naidu directed all government departments to prepare clear performance indicators to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of services to citizens as part of the 'Speed of Delivering Governance' initiative," an official release said.

Reviewing progress and the implementation of Swarna Andhra-2047 vision and its 10 principles with nodal officers, he instructed officials to design a robust mission framework and identify key performance indicators (KPIs) to improve departmental efficiency and outcomes.

Zero poverty, employment, skilling and human resources development, water security, farmer-agri tech and best global logistics are some of the 10 principles. Others include cost optimisation of energy and fuel, product perfection, swachh (clean) Andhra and incorporating deep tech in all walks of life.

As part of the Zero Poverty Mission, the CM stressed advancing the P4 (Public Private People Partnership) approach and monitoring its implementation through vision monitoring units.

According to the TDP supremo, the core objective of this mission is to empower every family and provide economic security to individuals, among other objectives. PTI STH KH