Prepare plan to prevent human-wildlife conflict: Uttarakhand CM Dhami to officials

Dehradun, Jan 15 (PTI) Expressing concern over rising incidents of leopards attacking children in different parts of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday asked the Forest Department to prepare an action plan to prevent human-wildlife conflict.

The chief minister issued the directions at a meeting with Forest Department officials, including Principal Secretary (Forest) R K Sudhanshu, an official statement said.

Two children were attacked by leopards in Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun districts on Sunday.

While a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Udham Singh Nagar district, a 12-year-old boy was injured in a leopard attack in Dehradun's Rajpur area.

During the meeting, Dhami asked the Forest Department officials to come up with an effective action plan to prevent such incidents, according to the statement.

The Forest Department should be on alert 24x7 in areas where incidents of human-wildlife conflict are taking place frequently, install cages and step up night patrolling, Dhami said.

The chief minister also warned of strict action against officials who are found negligent in this regard.

Dhami asked the officials to prepare a proposal to increase from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh financial assistance paid to the families of those killed in human-wildlife conflicts, the statement said.

He also suggested building new wildlife rescue centres, it said.