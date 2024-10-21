Prepare preliminary report for safer roads in Himachal: Shimla DC directs PWD officials

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) The Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Monday directed the officials of the PWD to prepare a preliminary project report to fix the Boileauganj and Chaura Maidan roads and design a permanent solution for safer roads, based on the recommendations of the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Kashyap chaired a meeting regarding the mitigation of the collapsed portion of Boileauganj and Chaura Maidan roads that were damaged due to landslides in August, disrupting vehicular movement.

He said that the recommendations should be taken into consideration so that a permanent solution could be ensured and to design safer roads and pedestrian paths.

In order to restore the road, the district administration called on a team of geologists and specialists to conduct a detailed study to formulate an action plan to stabilise the strata of the affected area.

Following this, Kashyap directed the officials to prepare a preliminary project report on the recommendations of the GSI. PTI COR HIG HIG