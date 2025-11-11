Prepare roadmap to harness Uttarakhand's potential as 'spiritual capital of the world': CM to officials

Dehradun, Nov 10 (PTI) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested making Uttarakhand the "spiritual capital of the world," including a roadmap for development for the next 25 years, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed officials to prepare a concrete action plan accordingly.

During the silver jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand's establishment here on Sunday, the PM highlighted the state's immense potential in various sectors, including spirituality, tourism, yoga, and Ayurveda, and offered several suggestions for future development.

In this regard, Dhami said that the PM's ideas clearly guide the all-round development of Uttarakhand. He said that the soul of the state lies in spirituality, tourism, and natural wealth, and that Uttarakhand can be made the "spiritual capital of the world." The CM directed officials to develop a comprehensive tourism and wellness package, including centres for yoga, Ayurveda and naturopathy, in accordance with the prime minister's suggestion.

He further stated that each "Vibrant Village" located along the border should be developed as a mini tourist destination, promoting local food, culture, and handicrafts.

Dhami stated that PM Modi's vision of a "developed India" by 2047 aligns with Uttarakhand's potential to become a leading state in this regard.

He directed officials to coordinate with all departments to prepare a detailed roadmap and time-bound action plan to implement these suggestions. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ