Prepare Rs 1,700-cr annual plan for Thane district: Shinde to administration

Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed officials to propose an outlay of around Rs 1,700 crore for the district's annual plan for 2026-27.

He warned of action against departments found negligent in executing development works, according to an official release.

These directives were issued at the District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting, it said.

The proposed outlay includes a general plan of Rs 660 crore, Rs 140 crore and Rs 107 crore to be earmarked for sub-plans for the tribal and scheduled caste categories, respectively.

"All development works must be completed in a time-bound and quality manner, and 100 per cent of the allocated funds should be utilised. Departments found negligent will face strict action, and accountability will be fixed," the release quoted Shinde as saying.

Shinde directed all agencies to remain on alert and complete road repairs, pothole filling and asphalt patchwork by the end of May to prevent inconvenience and accidents.

Priority has been given to dangerous buildings under cluster redevelopment, strengthening of health systems to prevent epidemics, and action against contractors undertaking substandard work.

On infrastructure, the DPR for the Thane Metro has been approved, and projects such as last-mile connectivity, water transport, Chheda Nagar-Gaymukh elevated road, Saket-Kolshet-Mira Bhayandar link and Nashik Road flyover are being implemented, the release added.

The Kharegaon bridge will be opened soon in coordination with the railway authorities. PTI COR NSK