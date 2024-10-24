Prepare students to become job-creators: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday urged the educational institutes to prepare courses in such a way that students once out of college become job-providers not job-seekers.

Bagde made the remarks at the Raj Bhavan addressing a workshop on issues related to the NAAC ranking and New Education Policy in state-funded universities.

He also said a roster of universities and colleges must be prepared for the NAAC ranking.

According to the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Bagde termed NAAC ranking as necessary to develop a quality culture in the higher education institutions of the state.

To get a good rank, universities must improve curriculum, strengthen the teaching-learning and evaluation system, adopt research and innovation, and develop best practices institutionally, he said, as quoted in the statement.

He said NAAC ranking will increase the credibility of universities and enable them to get adequate financial assistance from various agencies on time.

Bagde said Rajasthan must become a leader in terms of education to fulfil the BJP-led central government's resolution of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. PTI AG VN VN