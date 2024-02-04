Prepare to win all LS seats in J-K: DPAP chief Azad to party leaders

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday asked his party leaders to make preparations to ensure win in all five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

Addressing a meeting of party's office-bearers here, the former chief minister claimed that other parties have misled the public with false promises.

"We must prepare to secure victory in all (Lok Sabha) seats, as our party is the only one deemed acceptable by the people. Others have only misled and failed to work for the welfare of the citizens,” the DPAP chief said.

Emphasising the importance of coordination, Azad highlighted the need for regular meetings to ensure a “unified and effective” campaign for the polls.

Advertisment

“In the last one and half years since the formation of our party, we stand as the sole political party actively engaging in on-ground battles for people’s concerns, particularly against the land eviction order.

“Our unwavering commitment extends to advocating for special status, statehood, and various other pressing matters. Rest assured, we will persistently champion these causes,” he said.

Azad said the agenda of his party is unequivocal – to bring public issues to the forefront and steadfastly concentrate on fostering development and peace within the community.

"We do not mislead. My sole aim is to continue the work I initiated as chief minister," he said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK