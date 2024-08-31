'Prepared with alternate means': Odisha CM warns criminals, asks them to mend ways

Bhubaneswar, Aug 31 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday asked "criminals" to mend their ways, asserting that otherwise his government was prepared with "alternate means to fix them".

Blaming the previous BJD government for the rise in crimes in Odisha, he claimed that the law and order situation in the state was well under control at present.

Speaking in the assembly during a debate on the demand for grants for the Home Department, he said the state police was capable in doing its job but the previous BJD government "lacked political will" and did not allow the police to do its job.

"I caution criminals to mend their ways, otherwise our government is all prepared with alternate means to fix them. Licenses obtained by criminals under the previous government have already lapsed. There is no chance of getting a new license," Majhi said.

"During the previous government, there was no fear among criminals. I am not saying this, the NCRB report is saying this. It is a shame for us that the conviction rate is so low. The previous government is fully responsible for this," he said.

Majhi said his government will soon set up special courts.

He appealed to Maoists to return to the mainstream, stating that the BJP government was committed to ending their activities by 2026.

Majhi said that to strengthen the state police, 3,000 personnel would be recruited in the next 100 days.

He also said that the state government will soon recruit 2,298 home guards.

The CM said that at least seven motorcycles would be given to each police station, besides steps would be taken to provide high-performance four-wheelers.

He asked the police to intensify patrolling along the coast to check attempts of infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals.

He said that he has sought a report regarding such infiltration bids through the sea route.

Majhi said that a special battalion would be raised to upgrade the security of the Jagannath temple in Puri.

Referring to BJD president Naveen Patnaik's concern over the law and order situation in the state, he said, "The leader of the opposition is questioning and seeking an answer from me, but he is not present in the House to listen. Maybe he has some other important work outside the assembly. That is why he is not present in the House to hear the answer to his question." PTI AAM AAM SOM