Preparedness can ensure safety, security of maritime borders, says Rear Admiral on Sea Vigil

Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) Indian Navy Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra on Wednesday stressed that the preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces and other civil departments could ensure safety and security of the country’s maritime borders through the Sea Vigil 24 exercise.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (HQTNP), Indian Navy, said Sea Vigil was an annual exercise and currently the nation was running the fourth edition.

"As you are aware, the Indian Navy is the lead agency for the maritime defence and security of the country, and this particular exercise aims to see what is the present mechanism that we have in terms of our coastal defence, examine the existing infrastructure and in case there are any shortcomings or loopholes, (we will) try to buildup this infrastructure, so that we never have a situation like 26/11 again," the Rear Admiral said.

Since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Indian Navy has been tasked as the lead agency for maritime security, and Sea Vigil 24 serves as a vital step in ensuring coordination across Central and State security agencies for effective coastal defence.

The Indian Navy concluded Phase I of the Sea Vigil 24 by completing the Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE) at more than 50 locations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with an aim to examine the strengths and identify shortcomings of the Coastal Security construct, the TN & Puducherry Naval Area said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

"Led by #IndianNavy, Joint Teams comprising of Reps. from #IndianCoastGuard, SIB, Marine Police and Customs carried out CDSRE from 04 Oct till 19 Oct at various Marine Police Stations, Light Houses, Major & Minor Ports, Fishing Harbours, FLCs & FLPs," it said.

A defence release here said that the two-day nationwide exercise began today. It covered the entire 11,098 km coastline of India, involving six Central ministries, 21 Central and State agencies, and key stakeholders from across the maritime security apparatus.

In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, preparatory activities have been undertaken by the Navy since October 2024, and joint meetings were held with all stakeholders to coordinate the efforts for the large-scale security exercise.

This year, the exercise sees the participation of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, highlighting the integrated approach to coastal and maritime security. PTI JSP KH