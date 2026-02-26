Preparing Delhi power grid for 50 years: Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Delhi government is ramping up the city's power capabilities for the next 50 years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday, as she inaugurated the work for burying electricity wires in Chandni Chowk.

Gupta said that the 28 roads and streets in the Old Delhi area, including Kucha Mahajani, Bhagirath Palace, Jama Masjid Road, and Nai Sadak, will be freed from overhanging electricity cables. The project will cost Rs 160 crore.

The government is pushing electric vehicle adoption in a big way, which will have a direct bearing on the need for more power, she said.

The chief minister said her government will also revive the historic Town Hall building as a monument. PTI VIT VN VN